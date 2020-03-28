Iran sees increase in citizens infected with COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

More than 3,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID 19) in Iran over the past day, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Ministry.

According to Jahanpur, more 139 people died over the past day.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 35,000 people have been infected, 2,517 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 11,000 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.