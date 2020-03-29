Minister: Goods abundantly available in Iran stores

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 29

Trend:

There are now plenty of goods in stores, Iran Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade said.

“Contrary to the citizens of developed countries, who rushed to stores, our people are buying as much as they need to,” Iran Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani said on the sidelines of a visit to several large stores in Tehran to investigate the process of supply and distribution of goods, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Rahmani expressed confidence that national resources are well beyond the existing needs and that there will not be any shortages.

"Unnecessary business units have closed their businesses to prevent the spread of the disease," the minister added, referring to the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus' measures.

The minister said that the volume of disinfectants' production in the country has increased by almost eight times, adding that in order to meet the country's needs, large cargoes were imported and other cargoes are on the way.

“The goods supplies are sufficient for several years,” he said.

“Traffic restrictions do not pose a problem for supply of the goods,” added Rahmani.

He emphasized that the restrictions imposed on the movement of people do not pose a problem for the supply and distribution of public and consumer goods.