Coronavirus deathtoll increases in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Some 141 people more died of coronavirus (COVID 19) over the past day in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, the spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, about 3,111 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Iran over the past 24 hours.

Jahanpur said that currently, as many as 3,703 people are in critical condition.

"So far, more than 65 million people have been coronavirus tested in Iran," he said.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 44,600 people have been infected, 2,898 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 14,600 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.