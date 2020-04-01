Iran's National Committee on Combating Coronavirus issues warning to citizens on Nature Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The negligence of Tehran residents in connection with the coronavirus could lead to tragedy in Iran, said Alireza Zali, operation commander of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus in Tehran Province, Trend reports citing Iran's Health, Treatment and Medical Education ministry.

According to Zali, the virus is currently spreading rapidly. Many citizens ignored the warnings in the last days of the last Iranian year (current Iranian year began March 20, 2020).

The official said that incompliance with the set rules may aggravate the situation even further.

"The coronavirus uses the gathering of citizens as biological basis. The gathering of 2-5 people at a distance of less than 1.5 meters for 15 minutes creates optimal conditions for the spread of the virus," he said.

Today (April 1) is Nature Day in Iran. Sizdah Bedar, also known as Nature's Day, is an Iranian festival held annually on the thirteenth day of Farvardin, during which people spend time picnicking outdoors. It marks the end of the Nowruz holidays in Iran.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 44,600 people have been infected, 2,898 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 14,600 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.