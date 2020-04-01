Minister: Activities of all organizations may be resumed in Iran after April 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The activities of schools, universities and other organizations may be resumed after April 8 in Iran, said Minister of Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, Trend reports citing IRINN.

According to Rahmani, the protocol of the Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education of Iran is required to take this step.

Rahmani added that travel between cities decreased by 30 percent and gasoline consumption declined by about 55 percent as a result of the restrictive measures to fight the coronavirus in Iran.

The minister said that the restrictive regime will last until April 8.

In mid-November 2019, the country consumed 95-96 million liters of gasoline per day. Following the price increase on November 15, the consumption decreased by 20 million liters to 75 million liters. By March 28, 2020, the gasoline consumption decreased by 49.3 million liters per day.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 44,600 people have been infected, 2,898 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 14,600 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.