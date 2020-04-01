Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 3,000 in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

More than 138 people died as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past day in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Ministry.

According to Jahanpur, about 2,987 people were infected with the virus in Iran in the past 24 hours.

Jahanpur said that currently 3,871 people are in critical condition.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 47,500 people have been infected, 3,036 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 15,400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.