Iran calls for caution over extreme water consumption

TEHRAN, Iran, April.1

Trend:

Iran's Minister of Energy has advised people to consume less drinking water while following health precautions properly during coronavirus spread to prevent shortages in summer.

"The water and power industries are those sectors that are cooperating with country's healthcare in campaign to fight coronavirus, and the water supply situation is always important," said Reza Ardakanian, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Around 20,000 work force and staff are active in the power industry, while more than 5,000 people are working at power plants, water refineries and pumping stations, so there is no problem," the minister said.

"At the moment, major part of water consumed by the health care sector is drinking water. In some regions, water consumption have increased by more than 40 percent comparing the same time last Iranian year [from March 21, 2019 through March 20, 2020]," he said.

"The challenge for water supply sector is mostly about capacity of refineries to produce drinking water and not about volume of water in dams and reservoirs," he noted.

"The Ministry has planned to launch about 40 water and power projects worth $1.4 billion investment this spring," he added.