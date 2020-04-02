İndependent groups working to develop coronavirus vaccine in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 2

Trend:

Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari announced that at least 3 independent groups in Iran are working to develop vaccine and special medicine for coronavirus.

"Since the first day of crisis, knowledge-based companies, researchers and many start-ups have been making round-the-clock efforts to provide items relevant to the coronavirus," Sattari wrote on Instagram, Trend reports.

He also said that the disease is under control by patience and support of the medical staff, knowledge-based companies, and the efforts of researchers.

“Now we have to get used to this new uninvited guest,” he said referring to the coronavirus outbreak.

"This virus will be with people around the world forever even after a vaccine appears," the vice president said.

Sattari also said that the virus changes ways of training, playing or shopping, and many daily habits.

"New businesses are born and emerge, and some will disappear. There are many opportunities for young people to come up with new ideas to improve the quality of life thanks to the coronavirus, and this opportunity should be used," he said.

“Life goes on but with new rules and regulations,” Sattari said.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 50,400 people have been infected, 3,160 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 16,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.