Tehran faced heavy traffic despite social distancing instructions

TEHRAN, Iran, April.4

Trend:

Tehran deputy governor has expressed concern over violation of social distancing plan and the possible further spread of coronavirus in the capital.

"Tehran faced a heavy traffic today, so the governor needs to review the issue at the meeting of National Headquarters of Fighting Coronavirus meeting on Sunday [April 5]," said Shokrollah Hassanbeigi, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The number of working employees in the state organizations has reduced to one third, so heavy traffic in the capital can be explained by the fact that the private sector started working without considering government restrictions," Hassanbeigi said.

"The issue will be reviewed and the necessary decisions will be taken and announced on Sunday," the deputy governor added.

"Individuals should report any violation over resumption of work in private companies to the National Headquarters of Fighting Coronavirus; if the city is overcrowded, we would witness more cases of the infection," he said.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Eraj Harirchi announced earlier that the coronavirus situation in Tehran is disturbing and traffic in the capital causes concerns.

"The number of coronavirus cases in most provinces has declined, although some provinces have high mortality rate," he added.