Tehran faced heavy traffic despite social distancing instructions

Iran 4 April 2020 14:27 (UTC+04:00)
Tehran faced heavy traffic despite social distancing instructions

TEHRAN, Iran, April.4

Trend:

Tehran deputy governor has expressed concern over violation of social distancing plan and the possible further spread of coronavirus in the capital.

"Tehran faced a heavy traffic today, so the governor needs to review the issue at the meeting of National Headquarters of Fighting Coronavirus meeting on Sunday [April 5]," said Shokrollah Hassanbeigi, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The number of working employees in the state organizations has reduced to one third, so heavy traffic in the capital can be explained by the fact that the private sector started working without considering government restrictions," Hassanbeigi said.

"The issue will be reviewed and the necessary decisions will be taken and announced on Sunday," the deputy governor added.

"Individuals should report any violation over resumption of work in private companies to the National Headquarters of Fighting Coronavirus; if the city is overcrowded, we would witness more cases of the infection," he said.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Eraj Harirchi announced earlier that the coronavirus situation in Tehran is disturbing and traffic in the capital causes concerns.

"The number of coronavirus cases in most provinces has declined, although some provinces have high mortality rate," he added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan confirms 78 new cases of coronavirus
Azerbaijan confirms 78 new cases of coronavirus
Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center supports countries where COVID-19 widespread (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center supports countries where COVID-19 widespread (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center supports countries where COVID-19 widespread (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center supports countries where COVID-19 widespread (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Loading Bars
Latest
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 15:39
Turkey's export to D-8 countries increases Turkey 15:34
Kazakhstan cancels import duties on various products Business 15:34
Georgia may tighten quarantine after first death from coronavirus Georgia 15:03
Ministry of Energy: Azerbaijan ready to continue supporting regulation of oil market Oil&Gas 15:01
Uzbekistan begins disinfection of streets Finance 14:53
Azerbaijan confirms 78 new cases of coronavirus Politics 14:47
Uranium extracting venture in Kazakhstan to buy electric motors via tender Tenders 14:46
One more death from coronavirus confirmed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 14:46
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls for second day in row Europe 14:37
Tehran faced heavy traffic despite social distancing instructions Iran 14:27
Rouhani: Iran's social distancing plan to continue Iran 14:04
Death toll from coronavirus up in Iran Iran 14:04
Import of medical goods to be exempted from VAT in Georgia Finance 13:52
Production of Iran's Khouzestan Steel Company increases Business 13:49
Volume of dairy products export via Mazandaran province in Iran disclosed Business 13:37
Proposed 15 million bpd cut should be divided among all, not just Saudi-Russia Oil&Gas 13:30
Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries announces tender to buy laboratory equipment Tenders 13:24
Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center supports countries where COVID-19 widespread (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:23
Uzbekistan to build large agro-industrial cluster Business 13:17
Saudi or Russia; who will suffer bigger hit in case of deadlock in oil deal? Oil&Gas 13:12
Georgia confirms first death from coronavirus Georgia 13:12
Turkey increases export to Turkic-speaking countries Turkey 12:56
EU and FAO extend registration of agro-contest participants in Georgia Business 12:53
Oil storage tank commissioned at Iran's Kharg oil terminal Oil&Gas 12:49
Organizational structure of Azerbaijan Insurers Association changes Economy 12:49
Turkey's exports to BSEC countries grow Turkey 12:47
Uzbek automobile enterprise offers discounts Transport 12:38
Georgia brings over 4,000 citizens home since global coronavirus outbreak Transport 12:29
Turkmen State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs opens tender to conduct audit Tenders 12:23
Water level of Urmia lake rises Iran 12:21
106-years-old man recovered from coronavirus in Iran Iran 12:10
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan trade turnover significantly increases Business 12:08
Uzbekistan fights with economic impact of coronavirus pandemic Finance 12:00
Azerbaijani MFA to conduct Non-Aligned Movement Summit Simulation Exercise Politics 11:55
Turkmenistan announces measures to prevent economic downturn due to coronavirus Turkmenistan 11:47
TURKPA condemns so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:46
Iranian currency rates for April 4 Finance 11:39
MFA: Georgia continues to bring citizens back from abroad Transport 11:39
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture opens tender for spare parts manufacturing Tenders 11:22
Modern combined cycle gas turbine commissioned in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:21
UN Azerbaijan commends government’s COVID-19 response Politics 11:00
China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic Other News 10:56
Coronavirus cases count reaches 500 in Kazakhstan, 1 more dies Kazakhstan 10:52
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers: shortage of medical masks linked to growing demand for them Society 10:44
Oil products storage tank commissioned in Iran Oil&Gas 10:37
COVID-19 cases in Georgia exceeds 150 Georgia 10:36
Turkey's export to OIC countries grows Turkey 10:32
Thailand suspends incoming passenger flights to fight coronavirus Other News 10:19
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:12
President Ilham Aliyev: Baku-Sumgayit road and all interchanges must be put into operation within about two, maximum three months Politics 10:08
Turkmenistan announces auction for sale of state property Business 10:05
Number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:52
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Iran down Tajikistan 09:47
Bank lending in Azerbaijani districts up Finance 09:43
China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic Other News 08:29
Albania reports over 300 coronavirus cases, 89 recovered Europe 07:55
S.Korea reports 94 more COVID-19 cases, 10,156 in total Other News 07:16
IMF sees coronavirus-induced global downturn 'way worse' than financial crisis World 06:25
Brazil's Bolsonaro turns to prayer in coronavirus crisis Other News 06:06
Number of patients contracted COVID-19 in Kazakhstan hits 464 Kazakhstan 05:43
Chile announces 3,737 cases of COVID-19, with 22 deaths Other News 04:57
COVID-19 cases in U.S. top 250,000: Johns Hopkins University US 04:09
World Bank provides 7.9 mln USD to Egypt to fight COVID-19 World 02:21
France’s coronavirus death toll rises by 600 in past day Europe 02:13
Coronavirus forces Madrid to turn ice rink into morgue Europe 01:33
WHO reports jump by 76,000 coronavirus cases in past day World 00:49
Murders rise in Mexico despite coronavirus restrictions Other News 3 April 23:51
Spain overtakes Italy in coronavirus cases, death rate slows Europe 3 April 23:05
Azerbaijan sees significant increase in volume of bank deposits in national currency Finance 3 April 22:00
U.S. big bucks turn global face mask hunt into 'Wild West' World 3 April 21:15
Iran, Belarus examine avenues to bolster economic cooperation Business 3 April 20:30
Azerbaijani State Migration Service presents video footage related to coronavirus (VİDEO) Society 3 April 19:59
Passenger traffic down at Georgian airports Transport 3 April 19:16
Georgian government prepares plan to save economy Business 3 April 19:06
Number of car insurance cases in Azerbaijan’s ATA Insurance company up in March Economy 3 April 18:56
Coal export increase observed in Kazakhstan Transport 3 April 18:31
Leader on operation systems market in Azerbaijan named ICT 3 April 18:25
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 3,605, up 23% in a day Europe 3 April 18:19
Dump trucks from Russia's Tatarstan delivered to Turkmenistan Business 3 April 18:19
Prices for some food products increase in Uzbekistan Finance 3 April 18:06
Georgia plans to purchase coronavirus monitoring application Georgia 3 April 18:02
Iran denies rumors on Japanese drug being effective against coronavirus Iran 3 April 18:00
Donations to Azerbaijan's Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus increase Economy 3 April 17:51
Chrome remains most popular browser in Azerbaijan ICT 3 April 17:49
Azerbaijan Railways company transports cargo uninterruptedly Economy 3 April 17:45
Iran to review claims of data leak from coronavirus screening website Iran 3 April 17:40
Top popular mobile device brand in Azerbaijan revealed ICT 3 April 17:34
Google remains most used search engine in Azerbaijan ICT 3 April 17:25
Kazakh-Chinese oil & gas company opens tender for oil extraction stabilization services Tenders 3 April 17:16
Minister: Georgian citizens have access to every food product Business 3 April 17:14
Azerbaijan Airlines brings Azerbaijani citizens from Istanbul back to country Society 3 April 17:08
Facebook remains leader among social networks in Azerbaijan ICT 3 April 16:58
Kazakhstan downs base rate to support its economy Finance 3 April 16:57
Coronavirus officially confirmed in all Kazakhstan's regions Kazakhstan 3 April 16:53
Georgia to give compensation to people affected by coronavirus spread Business 3 April 16:45
Norwegian Equinor talks work and co-op with Azerbaijan amid coronavirus spread Oil&Gas 3 April 16:33
ADB forecasts economic slowdown in Uzbekistan Finance 3 April 16:32
Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi dies from coronavirus Europe 3 April 16:31
EU waives customs duties, VAT on imports of medical equipment Europe 3 April 16:27
All news