Death toll from coronavirus up in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

More 136 people have died from coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past day in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, as many as 2,274 people have infected with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours in the country.

Jahanpur said that currently, 4,083 patients are in critical condition.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 60,500 people have been infected, 3,739 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 24,200 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread of the coronavirus. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.