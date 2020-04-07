S. Korea to send $2 m worth of medical equipment to Iran
South Korean Embassy in Iran announced on Monday that the country is planning to ship a medical package worth two million dollars to Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.
In a tweet on Monday, Embassy wished uprooting the disease and better days, the donation has been made by the South Korean people to the Iranian people.
Medical items worth of 200,000 dollars including PCR sets and disinfectant pumps have already delivered to Iran by South Korea.
