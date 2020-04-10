Iran to assign 200,000 half-finished housing units

TERHAN,Iran, April.10

Trend:

Iran plans to assign 200,000 half-finished housing units to applicants who can financially afford to restart the building process in current Iranian year(started March 20,2020), said Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development.

"Our plan is to reboot the unfinished units and applicants can register online via the national housing website," said Mahmoud Mahmoudzadeh, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The private sector investors in housing projects are concerned over the lack of customers and recession in the market but the Road and Urban Development Ministry has a new plan to resolve the issue," he said.

"The builders would continue building housing units based on estimated applicants and bank advances therefore investors, builders and land owners should not be worried for liquidity," he added.

"There are around 50,000 half-finished housing units in Tehran's zone 22 that can be assigned and solve the financial problems," he said.

"So individuals with financial capacities can register online and be part of building process while land owners can also obtain bank advances to build houses ," he added.