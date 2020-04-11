Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran exceeds 70,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

As many as 1,837 people got infected with the coronavirus (COVID 19) over the past day in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Ministry.

According to Jahanpur, 125 people have died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 3,987 people is critical.

So far, more than 251,000 tests for revealing the coronavirus have been conducted in Iran.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 70,000 people have been infected, 4,357 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 41,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.