Magnitude 4.6 quake shakes NW Iran

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Qotur district in West Azarbaijan province, Iran on Sunday morning with no damage or casualties, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The earthquake occurred at 6:53 local time 6 km below the earth's surface, according to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 52.17 degrees longitude and 29.62 degrees latitude, 115 km west of Oroumiyeh.

Director-general of West Azarbaijan's Crisis Management Agency told IRNA that no casualties or damages followed the quake.

Two relatively strong quakes rocked Khoy county in west Azarbaijan, wounding 104 people and damaging 4,500 settlements in late February.

Khoy county is located in north of West Azarbaijan province and Qotur district is located on the border between Iran and Turkey.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.