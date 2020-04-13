Iran eyes bringing back its students from abroad

TEHRAN, Iran, April 13

Iran Health Ministry plans to bring back its students from abroad, said Deputy Foreign Minister Gholamreza Ansari, Trend reports citing IRIB.

"The Foreign Ministry and the Road and Urban Development Ministry has prepared list of students and are ready to be transferred, while we wait for the health protocols," said Ansari.

"Many university students that reside abroad, especially in European countries including Italy, have expressed desire to return," he said.

"Iran is still witnessing arrival of humanitarian aids from foreign countries that have sentimental and economic value," he said.

"There were non-cash and cash donations offered by some countries including China and international organizations that delivered directly to the Health Ministry," he added.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 73,300 people have been infected, 4,585 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 45,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.