Ministry: Number of people infected with the coronavirus in Iran nearing 75,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

As many as 1,574 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past day in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Ministry.

According to Jahanpur, 98 people have died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 3,691 people is serious and critical.

So far, more than 287,000 tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

The official said that the number of coronavirus cases and death toll started declining in Iran.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 74,800 people have been infected, 4,683 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 48,100 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.