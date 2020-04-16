Iran reveals its latest coronavirus statistics, as of April 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Some 92 people have died from the coronavirus (COVID 19) over the past day in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

According to Jahanpur, as many as 1,606 people got infected with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 3,594 people is critical.

So far, more than 310,000 tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 77,900 people have been infected, 4,869 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 52,200 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.