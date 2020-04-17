India's wheat donation to Afghanistan arrived at Iran's Chabahar Port

TEHRAN, Iran, April 17

Trend:

India's first cargo ship with 5,000 tons of wheat donation to Afghanistan has arrived at Iran's Chabahar Port, said the Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organization in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

"The cargo is the first installment of India's humanitarian aid of 75,000 tons of wheat that will be transported to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port," said Behrouz Aghaei, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The cargo ship of 203 containers will transit the wheat from Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar to Malik border in Afghanistan," Aghaei added.

Afghan Ambassador to Tehran Abdolghafor Lival has visited the Shahid Beheshti port during the cargo discharge operations.

"The unloading process of the cargo is ongoing and near to be completed in Chabahar Port to transit wheat to Afghanistan," he said.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to India and Iran for wheat donation during coronavirus situation.