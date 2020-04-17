Iranian Admiral talks coronavirus cases in army

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 17

Trend:

Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari spoke on the Iranian army personnel health, during the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports citing ISNA.

“Effective measures have been taken to disinfect and produce the necessary equipment; all army tailors have been assigned to sew masks and gown clothing, and this will continue until the coronavirus is eradicated,” he said.

Referring to the health condition of the army personnel, he said that there were a total of 120 cases, and less than 1/3 of the soldiers got hospitalized.

“Three army personnel have died, of whom two people had previously undergone open heart surgery, and it is not clear whether the cause of death was due to coronavirus or not,” he said.

Referring to the army's measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Sayyari said that the army officials predicted the outbreak of the disease on January 19.

“After the formation of the relevant health base, a special headquarters was formed in the army,” he said.

“In addition to providing manpower, more than 10,000 rehabilitation beds have been equipped nationwide.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran continues to battle the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.