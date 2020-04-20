Iranian miners in West Azerbaijan Province donate money to healthcare sector

TEHRAN, Iran, April 20

Trend:

Miners in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province offered cash and non-cash donations to individuals that got affected by the coronavirus, Deputy Head in the Industry, Mine and Trade Organization in West Azerbaijan Province Parisa Abedpour told Trend.

"The miners have donated to support healthcare workers in the province," she said.

"After the outbreak of the coronavirus in the province, the miners expressed readiness to support healthcare workers that are fighting the disease at the frontlines," she added.

"Miners in Mahabad County have donated 1.2 billion rials (about $29,000) for equipment to the Mahabad Hospital," she said.

"Other miners in the counties of the West Azerbaijan Province have also donated supportive food packages for individuals in need while packages of sanitizers, masks and gloves are being distributed spontaneously that indicate people's compassion during crisis," she said.

"In total miners in the province have donated more than 6 billion rials (about $142,000) in cash to the province healthcare sector in addition to sanitizer, masks, gloves and food packages," she added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread of the coronavirus. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.