City Council: Tehran municipality needs financial support to fight coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, April 20

Iran's all sectors of economy have been affected by the pandemic in the country, while Tehran municipality needs more financial support to cover costs of fighting coronavirus, said the head of Tehran City Council.

"Tehran's city council has also been deeply effected by the lack of liquidity due to the crisis," said Mohsen Hashemi, Trend reports citing Entekhab.

He noted that the monthly budget for Tehran's city council in the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020) is 30,000 billion rials (about $714 million), but if the resources are not provided, there will be 50-percent budget deficit given that the city development projects and activities cost 20,000 billion rials (about $470 million).

"While the budget of the city has been reduced in past three years, so there is no possibility to cut the costs more," he said.

"The National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus decisions imply new obligations for the city council," he said. "There have been expectations to invest in actions in regards to social distancing plan and reducing the number of passengers by increasing number of buses and subway wagons, supplying sanitizers for the city disinfection."

"Tehran City Council expects government to provide resources so we can fight coronavirus and provide services to citizens," he said.