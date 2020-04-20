Iran seeks to fight sanctions and coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran, April 20

Trend:

Iran's government seeks to confront sanctions and eliminate coronavirus, said the government spokesman.

"The government has to face direct and indirect consequences of coronavirus including poverty and unemployment, while the effect of the sanctions will make the fight more difficult," said Ali Rabiei, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"Iran has been deprived of banking transaction, and the sanctions has created difficulties in importing medicines," the spokesperson said.

"We hope regional countries and all around the world will join efforts to eliminate coronavirus," Rabiei added.

"The government constant efforts aim to eliminate sanctions to preserve public health and economy; however, despite difficulties, it's possible that domestic production would provide supplies to meet the people's needs," he said.

"Iran used to produce 400,000 mask per day back in February, while today it produces more than 4 million masks and all the stores across the country have sanitizers," he added. "The knowledge based companies has produced ventilator and COVID-19 testing kits that will be exported once the domestic demand is met."

"According to statistics, the mortality and infection rate is declining. So far, 72 million people were screened, and we are in the second phase of target testing," Rabiei said.

"Currently, the situation is not normalized, and social distancing plan should be followed until the Health Minister announces that we have passed coronavirus," he added.

"The €1 million credit from Iran's foreign currency reserve fund should be used for the Health Ministry priority needs as well as for import of medicines and equipment of ICU beds," the spokesperson said.

"The rest of the sum will be paid to the unemployment insurance benefit fund to help individuals that became unemployed during the coronavirus spread," he said.