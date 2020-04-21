Iran reveals country's coronavirus-related statistics as of April 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran has lost 88 more people from the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic in the past 24 hours, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, as many as 1,297 people got infected with the coronavirus over the past day.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 3,357 people is critical.

So far, more than 365,000 tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 84,800 people have been infected, 5,297 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 60,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.