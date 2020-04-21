Rouhani: loans to be provided with simple guarantees, without bureaucracy

TEHRAN, Iran, April 21

Trend:

Free-interest loans to families and businesses affected by coronavirus in Iran shall be provided with simple guarantees and without bureaucratic complications, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

“Manufacturing and export of non-oil products are necessary due to increased global demand in food, health care and pharmaceutical products,” the head of state said at a governmental meeting at the president's office on April 21, Trend reports citing IRNA.

During the meeting, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari reported about provision of the free-interest loans to households. The Central Bank's Governor Abdul Nasser Hemmati delivered a report on the pursuit of credits from International Monetary Fund.

Rouhani stressed that arrangements should be made to provide the loans with simple guarantees and without complexities. The president noted that the credit from IMF should be used to meet the basic needs of the population through INSTEX financial mechanism.

Head of the Planning and Budget Organization Mohammad Baqer Nobakh made a report on the status of resources, budget expenditures and necessary measures to be taken to deal with the economic effects of coronavirus.