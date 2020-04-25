Iran advises citizens to stay indoors to prevent coronavirus spread

TEHRAN, Iran, April.25

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has advised citizens to follow health precautions and prevent unnecessary travels, otherwise it's possible that the government would revive the restrictions if coronavirus infection starts spreading again, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Although the disease is on the path of being controlled but if the people ignore alerts its possible that the virus would rise again," said Hassan Rouhani.

"If people continue to follow health measures we can curb the disease to some extent and hope to cut the infection cycle," he said.

"The implemented measures and evaluations indicate that we are on the path to control the disease but people should still take warnings seriously and only leave houses if necessary," he said.

"The National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus is obligated to control and gather statistics on the disease in provinces and counties and issue necessary protocol based on the situation," he said.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 89,300 people have been infected, 5,650 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 68,100 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.