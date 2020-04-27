Iran to perform 1.5 million outpatient coronavirus tests

TEHRAN, Iran, April 27

Trend:

The main concern of the ministry is combating the corona epidemic, and its main strategy at this stage is extensive disease detection by performing 1.5 million outpatient tests of suspected individuals, Iran's Deputy Health Minister said.

"Our biggest concern is not the virus itself, but normalization of the situation,” Alireza Raeisi said on April 27 during a press conference, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He urged people not to think that the country can overcome the disease without observing the health protocols.

"We should not compare the situation in Iran with that in European countries," Raeisi said adding that people shall continue to keep social distancing and observe health protocols.

Raeisi went to say that the national mobilization plan against coronavirus is a success of the country's health care system and that Director General of the World Health Organization highly praised this initiative.

“The plan allowed identifying and treating people with mild symptoms in the early stages, so the number of infected people has decreased," Raeisi said.

"The main strategy of the national model for combating COVID-19 is the activation of outpatient laboratories in health centers. To date, we have conducted 35,000 outpatient tests, which are approved by the World Health Organization," said the deputy minister.

“We have 369 sampling centers in the country, and we'll have to perform 1.5 million tests,” Raeisi added.