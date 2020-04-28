Foreign airlines issue electronic voucher as refund to Iranian passengers

TEHRAN, Iran, April 28

Trend:

Foreign airlines flying to Iran will provide electronic vouchers to passengers to be used in the future instead of refunding the cancellation charges, said the secretary of the Association of Iranian Airlines.

"Since the start of coronavirus spread, foreign airlines that flew to Iran have not refunded the cancellation charges to passengers so far, but they have suggested other options," Maghsoud Assadi Samani said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Foreign airlines have postponed the ticket refund charges for one year, and the passengers can use electronic vouchers in the future," Assadi Samani said.

"Meanwhile, Iranian airline companies have refunded the ticket charges to passengers. The refund debts of foreign airlines to Iranian passengers are being reviewed by the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran. The foreign airlines' income is far more than their debts to the passengers, but they have not refunded the charges yet," the secretary added.

"Iranian airlines have fully refunded the charges to passengers via travel agencies; however, some agencies have not returned the money to passengers yet," he said.

Azerbaijan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa and Air Arabia were the airlines that have announced the new decision indicating that due to continued flight cancellation and coronavirus spread, passengers can obtain electronic voucher that will be valid for one year.