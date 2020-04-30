Rouhani: Coronavirus spread declining in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The spread of the coronavirus infection is declining in Iran, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing Iranian President office’s website.



Rouhani made the remark today (April 30), at the event dedicated to the commissioning of several facilities of the Iranian Ministry of Energy and Agriculture Jihad in the Ilam province in western Iran.



According to Rouhani, most of the beds in the hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients are already empty.



Today, a water network was put into operation in Iran's Ilam province, thanks to 11 trillion rials (about $261 million) from Iranian Ministry of Energy and 4.82 trillion rials (about $114 million) from the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran continues to apply measures to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 infection. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 93,600 people have been infected, 5,957 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 73,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.