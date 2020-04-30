Coronavirus death toll in Iran exceeds 6,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Seventy-one people have died from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran , said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing Ministry.

According to Jahanpur, as many as 983 people have been infected with the coronavirus over the past day.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 2,976 people is serious and critical.

So far, more than 463,000 tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 94,600 people have been infected, 6,028 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 75,100 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.