Iran receives additional equipment from IAEA to detect COVID-19, including x-ray machines

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has provided Iran with two x-ray machines as part of helping the country fight the coronavirus, said the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran(AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, Trend reports citing ISNA.

Previous news reports said Iran also received two RT-PCR systems for detecting coronavirus.

"The IAEA has agreed to provide four RT-PCR systems to Iran, and so far it has delivered two, with high precision, and each device can run 1,000 tests in less than three hours," said Kamalvandi.

He added that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is doing its part to confront the coronavirus spread.

"Three radiation centers are working in three shifts to provide services in fighting coronavirus in the country free of charge," he added.

Iran continues to apply measures to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 infection. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 93,600 people have been infected, 5,957 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 73,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.