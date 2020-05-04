Iran to open mosques in 132 counties

Iran 4 May 2020 17:14 (UTC+04:00)
Iran to open mosques in 132 counties

TEHRAN,Iran, May 4

Trend:

Iran plans to open mosques in 132 counties, which will hold Friday prayers, said Iranian President. Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Mosques should follow health protocols. It is important to follow social distancing and wearing masks during prayers," said Rouhani.

Rouhani also reminded that Iran has recently announced that the entire country would be divided into three zones - white, yellow and red - which would indicate the level of coronavirus infection risk in a given region.

"The Health Ministry and Interior Ministry are to announce the opening of beauty salons, gyms and sport centers, even in red zones that were previously banned, although large gathering should be avoided," he said.

"These centers will be opened slowly, but we should not forget that coronavirus is still a threat," he said.

Rouhani also pointed out that according to the Health Ministry's statistics, some 83 percent of people around the country have been following the government's precautions.

"A total of 300 people have visited hospitals in the last 24 hours, so far the conditions are relatively promising, however there is still a long way to go," he added.

Rouhani reminded that as part of the plan to tackle the spread of the coronavirus in Iran, some 78 million people were screened as part of the first stage, while the second stage covered some 30 million people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran continues its battle to limit the spread of the coronavirus across country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy antioxidant via tender
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy antioxidant via tender
Kazakhstan, France trade turnover down by half
Kazakhstan, France trade turnover down by half
Turkmengas opens tender for construction of isobutane production unit
Turkmengas opens tender for construction of isobutane production unit
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkey-France trade turnover decreases Turkey 17:24
Azerbaijani Baktelecom LLC discloses revenues for 2019 ICT 17:21
Azerbaijani NBCO decides on restructuring loans of COVID-19 affected customers Economy 17:15
Iran to open mosques in 132 counties Iran 17:14
Georgian National Bank forecasts growth of accumulative pension fund Finance 17:11
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy antioxidant via tender Tenders 17:09
Azerbaijani company talks construction of silos in districts Construction 17:06
Iran discloses number of enterprises operating in Semnan Province Business 17:05
Kazakhstan, France trade turnover down by half Business 17:00
Pension reform impacts capital market in Georgia Finance 16:57
Turkmengas opens tender for construction of isobutane production unit Tenders 16:56
Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for May 5-11 Finance 16:51
Rouhani: Iran to focus on high yield investment programs Business 16:49
Azerbaijan’s largest winery talks production of new isobaric wine Business 16:42
Iran creates modern irrigation systems in large areas Business 16:37
Azerbaijan's industrial giant eyes to boost production in 2020 Business 16:28
Total liabilities of Azerbaijan's UniBank down in 1Q2020 Finance 16:23
Turkmenistan gets one step closer to NGN technology Business 16:16
Turkmenistan's Turkmenpost links post offices via network structure ICT 16:02
Petrol prices decline in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 15:50
Initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, Non-Aligned Movement Summit in format of Contact Group kicks off Politics 15:50
Iran reveals production volume of renewable energy power plants Oil&Gas 15:48
Uzbekistan expands traditional pottery manufacturing Construction 15:48
Kazakhstan changes recommended rates on national currency deposits Finance 15:41
Turkey-Iran trade turnover drastically falls in 1Q2020 Turkey 15:26
Azerbaijan’s Avrasiya-Kredit non-banking credit organization talks restructured loans Finance 15:17
French textile business eyes to co-op with Uzbekistan Business 15:11
Azerbaijan nears switch to e-cash trading system ICT 15:10
Iran's restaurants suffer losses, remain closed Iran 15:07
Uzbek Central Bank explains country's currency inflow decrease Finance 15:00
UK among European states yet to reach COVID-19 peak Europe 14:52
Uber closes Eats operations in eight smaller markets US 14:49
Azerbaijani pasta factory locks deal to expand exports to Iraq Business 14:48
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ discloses income from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 14:47
Death toll from coronavirus increases in Iran Iran 14:35
Closed borders cripple Iran-Pakistan trade to food products Business 14:35
Turkmenistan to launch production of school laptops Business 13:57
Oil output reductions won’t offset sharp demand fall Oil&Gas 13:55
MFA: Azerbaijan determined to continue working with NATO Politics 13:49
Azerbaijani metal processing plant upgrades production line Business 13:47
Poland sees coronavirus reproduction rate slowing - health ministry Europe 13:45
Review of inflation rate in Georgia Business 13:45
Kazakh KazMunayGas forecasts significant revenue drop in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 13:44
Spain's coronavirus death toll climbs by 164 - health ministry Europe 13:41
Iran discloses production volume at South Pars field’s 12th phase Oil&Gas 13:33
Fireproof wallpaper production to be expanded in Azerbaijan Business 13:27
Azerbaijani brick factory to increase production of building materials Business 13:23
Initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, Non-Aligned Movement Summit of Contact Group to be held today Politics 13:22
Philippines has 16 new coronavirus deaths, 262 more infections Other News 13:20
Russia's coronavirus cases rise again by over 10,000 Russia 13:19
Uzbekneftegaz increases gas production at South Kemachi field Oil&Gas 13:19
Iran reveals volume of rice import Business 13:16
Indonesia reports 395 new coronavirus infections, 19 deaths Other News 13:16
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 13:14
Alma Consulting in Azerbaijan aims to bring in more foreign investors Economy 12:56
Iran withdraws large number of banknotes from circulation every year Finance 12:47
Turkey's export to OIC members in 1Q2020 sees growth Turkey 12:40
Khorramabad TPP gas phase connected to Iran's general electricity grid Oil&Gas 12:35
Azerbaijan’s UniBank discloses profits data for 1Q2020 Finance 12:28
Kazakh KazMunayGas suffers losses due to oil prices drop Oil&Gas 12:27
Turkey - Uzbekistan trade turnover drops for March 2020 Turkey 12:11
Volume of cargo transshipment via Turkish Eregli port revealed Turkey 12:09
Iran cuts off zeros from national currency, changes it to toman Finance 12:06
Azerbaijani oil prices for April 27 - May 1 Oil&Gas 12:05
Kazakhstan's Aktobe region receives soft loans to back spring field work Business 12:05
Low LNG prices might encourage new countries to start importing it Oil&Gas 11:51
Kazakhstan's uranium production down Business 11:43
Uzbekistan set to boost electricity production in next 10 years Oil&Gas 11:42
Azerbaijan's SOBSAN factory talks development of new wall paper Business 11:38
Uzbekistan sees significant level of electricity losses in its distribution networks Oil&Gas 11:20
Pasta factory in Azerbaijan seeks to cover export markets in Central Asia, Middle East Business 11:07
Contract signed to develop Sepehr, Jufair oil fields in Iran Oil&Gas 11:01
Baku textile factory hopes to export ready-made clothing to UAE Business 10:56
Great Britain, Canada purchase cotton yarn from Turkmenistan Business 10:53
EU clears 7 billion euros in state aid for Air France Europe 10:53
COVID-19 cases up in Georgia Georgia 10:41
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on May 4 Economy 10:40
Iran can receive more tax revenues despite coronavirus pandemic Commentary 10:38
US increases import of Turkish cars Turkey 10:37
Thailand reports 18 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 10:27
Azerbaijan's Nakhcivan tea factory sees drop in sales, talks reasons Business 10:25
Oil prices slide on demand concerns, U.S.-China trade tension Oil&Gas 10:24
Iranian currency rates for May 4 Finance 10:14
Kazakhstan's president appoints new MP Kazakhstan 10:14
Azerbaijan's Central Bank changes rules for calculating banks' capital adequacy Finance 10:13
Two teams of Baku Higher Oil School enter main round of CanSat competition Society 10:09
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 4 Finance 10:07
Uzbekistan changes prices on domestic gasoline Oil&Gas 10:06
USAID implements new project in Georgia Business 10:05
Japanese energy company invests in Georgian HPP Oil&Gas 10:02
Kazakhstan's CEC suspends credentials of MP Dariga Nazarbayeva Kazakhstan 10:01
Egg price & production in Iran stable despite coronavirus restrictions Business 10:00
Kazakhstan-China Pipeline company to buy transducers via tender Tenders 09:50
No bubble on Iran's stock exchange, says ex-advisor to president Business 09:39
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:31
COVID-19 cases up by 66 in Uzbekistan within day Uzbekistan 09:28
Iran looks to hire more people in health sector to help with COVID-19 Iran 09:26
Iran officials urge for budget expenses cut, aid for low-income families Business 09:22
IFC talks partnership details with Uzbekistan's Ipak Yuli Bank Finance 09:20
Azerbaijan's Xalq Bank closes 1Q2020 with profit Finance 09:13
All news