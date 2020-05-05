Iran gov't buys domestic coronavirus test kits to back local producers

TEHRAN, Iran, May. 5

Trend:

Iran's Health Ministry has purchased 200,000 coronavirus diagnostic kits from domestic producers and knowledge-based companies, Mehdi Yousefi, the Health ministry's Head of Currency Savings Trust said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He added that the ministry is trying to support the domestic producers as much as possible.

Yousefi added that 100,000 DNA extraction kits have also been purchased from knowledge-based companies.

"The price of a domestically produced diagnostic kit is half the price of foreign kits and is equal to foreign kits in quality," he said.

Yousefi went on to say that the Health ministry's Head of Currency Savings Trust has spent about $1.6 million on purchasing these kits.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 99,900 people have been infected 6,340 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 80,400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.