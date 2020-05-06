Iran says coronavirus hits 1,680 people in the past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

As many as 1,680 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, 78 people have been died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 2,735 people is serious and critical.

So far, more than 531,000 tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 101,600 people have been infected, and 6,418 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 81,500 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.