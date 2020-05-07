Nearly 1,500 people tested positive for coronavirus in Iran over past 24 hours

Iran 7 May 2020 14:13 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Sixty-eight people have died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, as many as 1,485 people have been infected with the coronavirus over the past day.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 2,728 people is serious and critical.

So far, more than 544,000 tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 103,100 people have been infected 6,486 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 82,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

