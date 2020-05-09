Iranian currency rates for May 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to May 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,994 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 9 Iranian rial on May 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,108 51,758 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,254 43,078 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,299 4,270 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,112 4,092 1 Danish krone DKK 6,104 6,082 1 Indian rupee INR 557 553 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,720 135,874 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,306 26,414 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,373 39,553 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,990 29,726 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,779 25,286 1 South African rand ZAR 2,290 2,251 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,926 5,829 1 Russian ruble RUB 573 565 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,446 26,964 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,7055 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,731 29,578 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,514 49,527 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,252 2,245 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,591 34,340 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,589 29,712 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,938 5,919 100 Thai baths THB 131,835 129,415 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,692 9,959 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,433 34,255 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,994 45,371 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,829 9,959 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,112 13,105 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,815 2,784 1 Afghan afghani AFN 552 551 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,249 17,072 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,701 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,191 83,169 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,094 4,099 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,983

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 171,673 rials, and the price of $1 is 157,273 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 152,850 rials, and the price of $1 is 137,622 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 156,000-159,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 170,000-173,000 rials.