People in Iran to be required wearing face masks in public

Iranian President Rouhani announced the decisions of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus to approve having people to wear face masks in public as measure to protect against the COVID-19 spread, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Economic, educational and cultural activities will resume under the control of Ministry of Health," Rouhani said at the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus meeting.

"There's no need to close down everything, but all the health protocols must be implemented," he said.

Rouhani went on to point out the psychological pressure of the virus.

He said that coronavirus isn't vanishing any time soon, so people have to prepare themselves for the 'longer period'.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 202,500 people have been infected 9,507 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 161,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.