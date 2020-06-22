Number of coronavirus cases surpasses 200,000 in Iran

Iran 22 June 2020 14:10 (UTC+04:00)
Number of coronavirus cases surpasses 200,000 in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

As many as 2,573 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Sadat Lari, 119 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

The official added that the condition of 2,898 people is critical.

Sadat Lari said that the situation is more dangerous in Iran's, Khuzestan, Hormozgan, East Azerbaijan, and Kermanshah provinces.

The spokesperson stressed that no deaths were reported in eight provinces of Iran, and only four deaths were registered in four provinces (one per each province).

So far, more than 1.44 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to the recent reports of the Iranian officials, over 207,500 people have been infected, and 9,742 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 166,400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the infection's further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

