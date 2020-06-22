Iran Air launches new flights between Tehran, Manchester

TEHRAN, Iran, June 22

Iran Air managed to establish a new flight to Europe by launching operations on the route between Tehran and Manchester (UK), Trend reports referring to the company's Public Relation Department.

The flights will be operated every week on Saturdays.

Currently, Iran Air flights to more than seven European destinations including Milan, Stockholm, London, Madrid and Dusseldorf. The coronavirus outbreak has partially halted Iran Air's plan to expand the geography of the flights, said the report.

The first Iran Air's flight from Tehran to Manchester will be performed on July 4.

The plane will leave Tehran on 5:55 am on Saturday and the return flight from Manchester to Tehran will be on the same day at 10:30 local time. Airbus A330 will serve the route.

Iran Air is the flag carrier of Iran and it is the oldest airline in the Middle East.