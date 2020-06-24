Iranian president announces opening Zahedan-Chabahar railway in May 2021

Iran 24 June 2020 13:32 (UTC+04:00)
TEHRAN, Iran, June 24

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani praised the efforts taken by the government to develop railway infrastructure in the country, during his meeting with the members of the cabinet on June 23, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Due to the work done, residents of Hamedan and Kermanshah provinces as well as the city of Urmia will be connected to the railway network," he said adding that Tabriz, Miyaneh and Bostanabad will be connected through the railways soon.

“In addition, the major part of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway will opened by the end of my current term as president [end on May 2021],” the head of state added.

Zahedan-Chabahar railroad which is to connect Zahedan, the capital city of Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, to Chabahar port in the province, was scheduled to be completed by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021).

Chabahar Port in southeast Iran is the most prioritized one for railway connection as the port’s exemption from the US sanctions has become an opportunity for cargo transshipment, export and transit.

Lying on the coast of the Gulf of Oman in Sistan-Baluchestan Province, Chabahar is the country’s only oceanic port; given its strategic location on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the development of the port is of high significance for Iran, said the report.

The project for building the 610-kilometer railroad was launched nine years ago, but was stopped due to lack of financial resources. The construction work resumed after the project contractor was changed.

