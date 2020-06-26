No casualties reported following huge gas tank explosion in E Tehran

Iran 26 June 2020 08:22 (UTC+04:00)
No casualties reported following huge gas tank explosion in E Tehran

A massive explosion of a gas tank has occurred in the eastern part of Tehran early on Friday while no casualties have been reported, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Images that showed an orange light went viral at around 00:30 am local time on Friday (08:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday). Rumors were circulating that the blast has occurred in an ammunition depot but later it was rejected by the Defense Ministry.

Head of the Defense Ministry’s Public Relations Office, Second Brigadier General Davud Abdi, said that the blast has taken place in the public area of Parchin. “Fortunately, the explosion did not cause any casualties,” he added, noting that the fire resulting from the blast was also controlled after prompt action by firefighting personnel.

“Our colleagues have reached the area to closely examine the incident,” Abdi said, adding that further information about the explosion would be duly announced by relevant authorities.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) news agency also attributed the blast to a fire at a gas tank, and noted that the incident had taken place in a non-residential area.

