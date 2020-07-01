Iran looks for tighter grip on some businesses amid COVID-19 spread

TEHRAN,Iran, July 1

Trend:

Iran may possibly increase limits imposed on businesses due to raising COVID-19 infections, representative of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade at Iran Chamber of Guilds Ebrahim Dorosti told Trend.

"We are following the protocols of the National Headquarters of Fighting Coronavirus. Nothing is more valuable than people's health," he said.

"The situation in some provinces is alarming due to ignoring health protocols by people, and it is expected that the National Headquarters of Fighting Coronavirus would issue special instructions for these provinces that would be implemented. The governors in these provinces would also be able to provide suggestions," Dorosti added.

"The reception halls in Tehran were expected to re-open with 50-percent capacity, however they should only serve food and not hold wedding or funeral ceremonies," he said, referring to re-opening of high risk businesses in Tehran.

"Restaurants in Tehran are allowed to work with 50-percent capacity, while tea shops can also re-open, but without the hookah service," he added.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.