Iranian, French presidents discuss Lebanon's situation on phone

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation on Wednesday reviewed the latest situation in Lebanon, Deputy Head of the Iranian president's office for communications Alireza Moezzi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Moezzi wrote on his Twitter account, during the phone talk the Iranian and French presidents exchanged views on the recent massive explosion in Lebanon.

Also, both sides conferred on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), he further noted.