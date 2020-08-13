Iranian, French presidents discuss Lebanon's situation on phone
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation on Wednesday reviewed the latest situation in Lebanon, Deputy Head of the Iranian president's office for communications Alireza Moezzi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Moezzi wrote on his Twitter account, during the phone talk the Iranian and French presidents exchanged views on the recent massive explosion in Lebanon.
Also, both sides conferred on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), he further noted.
Latest
Talks held between Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkmenistan, acting Chairman of Central Bank of Afghanistan
Azerbaijani minister: Specific, serious tasks set to ensure efficient use of water resources (PHOTO)