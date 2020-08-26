IAEA Chief stresses working with Iran on safeguards verification activities

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi in a message referred to his Tuesday meeting with Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, saying both sides are working to reach agreement on safeguards verification activities, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"This morning I met with #Iran's Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Dr. Salehi," Grossi wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"We are working on reaching an agreement on @IAEAorg's safeguards verification activities in Iran," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking in his joint press conference with Salehi, he said during his term, he will not let those who want to abuse IAEA to reach their aims.

Iran was one the countries on which various inspections have been made, he said, adding that more transparency is still needed in some issues and IAEA's approach has not changed.

Our cooperation is constructive and interactive, he reiterated.

He expressed hope for the IAEA to inspect Saudi Arabia's nuclear activities.

I have no political affiliation and IAEA inspections are based on technical issues, Grossi noted.

IAEA has individual relations with countries and no third country can influence the IAEA's relations, he said.

He stated that all of IAEA's reports are released systematically and with sensitivity.

Stressing the importance of relations between Iran and IAEA, Grossi guaranteed that there is no penetration in the IAEA.

Grossi, heading a delegation, arrived in Tehran on Monday to confer with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, President Hassan Rouhani and other officials.