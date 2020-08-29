Iran, Italy discuss expansion of ties

Iranian and Italian ambassadors to Russia held a phone conversation on Friday to discuss ways of boosting bilateral ties, Trend reports citing Mehr.

During the conversation, Iran’s envoy, Kazem Jalali, and Italy’s envoy Pasquale Q. Terracciano, underlined developing cooperation between Iran and Italy.

They also discussed the latest international and regional developments in political and economic spheres.

Regarding Iran’s nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Jalali referred to US’ illegal measures and the negative reaction of the international community especially members of the UN Security Council.

He stated that taking advantage of JCPOA interests is Iran’s absolute right but unfortunately the country has been deprived of its economic rights.

Terracciano, for his part, expressed his country’s support to solve the issues in the framework of cooperation and multilateralism.