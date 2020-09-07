Iran, New Zealand discuss JCPOA, tackling COVID-19 pandemic

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his New Zealand counterpart held the 7th meeting of the Joint Commission on Politico-Economic Cooperation via videoconference on Monday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various topics, including bilateral political and economic issues, sanctions, latest developments about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), sharing experiences in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, and the viewpoints of the two countries on regional and international issues.

Araghchi praised the New Zealand government for supporting the 2015 nuclear deal and welcomed its membership in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister also stated Tehran's readiness to maintain and bolster trade ties with Wellington on new mechanisms under the pressure of sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak.