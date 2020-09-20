European tourism industry owners keen on investment in Gorgan tourism sites: Official

European investors including Italian tourism industry owners are considering investment projects in Gorgan for revival of Gorgan historic district and construction of the Seven Cities Market, Mayor of Gorgan Abdolreza Dadboud said on Saturday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Stephano Santes, the Chief Executive Officer and some members of Italian tourism educational institutions attended in the historic district of Gorgan historical city, they also visited this city's natural tourist attractions in Northern Iran, this activity is regarded as a good opportunity to introduce tourism capabilities of this region to foreign investors and to utilize the private sector to grow, develop and complete the tourism projects of this historic city.

Situated in the northeast of Iran, Golestan province is one of the best tourist destinations of the country in view of its enchanting natural attractions, wide ethnic diversity and numerous historical sites.

The province is home to international wetlands, dense forests, bubbling springs, and tens of waterfalls.

Golestan is undoubtedly one of the greenest regions of Iran. Peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups including Baluchis, Kazakh, and Sistanis yet is another source of attraction in the province.

A number of dialects are spoken in Golestan and people wear an array of attires in different designs and colors.

Naharkhoran Forest Park, Ziarat Village, Gonbad-e Kavous as the World’s tallest tower, Persian island of Caspian Sea, and The protected area of Jahan-Nama as Golestan’s Roof are some of tourist attractions of Golestan province in north of Iran.

The CEO of the Italian tourism educational institution in his meeting with Gorgan city officials said that the implementation of "responsible tourism" in addition to maintaining the traditions and the culture with the arrival of Italian and European investors will lead to the formation of economic productive firms in Gorgan.

"In addition to creating jobs, cultural interaction will also be strengthened, Stephano Santes added.

Responsible tourism is any form of tourism that can be consumed in a more responsible way, minimizes negative social, economic, and environmental impacts are its aims in tourism industry.

Responsible tourism generates greater economic benefits for local people and enhances the well-being of host communities.