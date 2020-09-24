Peace, friendship hallmarks of Iranian, Japanese nations: MP

Secretary General of Iran-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Association Daishiro Yamagiva said on Wednesday that the two great nations of Iran and Japan have numerous commonalities, including peace and friendship and opposition to warmongering, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Photo and Book Exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of the Sacred Defense in Iran's Embassy in Tokyo, he added that Tehran and Tokyo should work together to promote peace and stability in the region and world.

About 80 years ago, Japan suffered a lot of casualties in World War II, and that is why the Japanese people hate war, and there is no reason for peoples and nations to be at war, and wars should be prevented as much as possible, he said.

Meanwhile, a message by the Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group of the two countries, Fomio Kishida, calling for deepening of relations between the two countries was read out during the ceremony.

Sacred Defense Photo and Book Exhibition presented various aspects of resistance and self-sacrifice of the Iranian people amid coronavirus.