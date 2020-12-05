Iran's UNESCO envoy urges condemnation of assassination of Iranian scientist

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO Ahmad Jalali on Friday described silence and inaction against the assassination of the scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as unjustifiable, calling for condemnation of this terrorist crime, given the responsibility of this organization in the field of science and education, Trend reports citing İRNA.

"In developing countries, it is the scientists who have to build scientific structures based on domestic needs, but alas, many of these countries are plagued by brain drain, and worse, brain hijacking and, most catastrophic, assassination of their scientists," he said.

Referring to the assassination of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Jalali said UNESCO was aware that the terrorists assassinated the fifth prominent Iranian scientist six days ago. "Hundreds of scientists have been killed in developing countries for years, and the international community kept silence," he added.

Addressing UNESCO member states, he said, "Today, not only as an Iranian, but also as a academician, as someone who has spent twenty years of my life in this house of science, education and culture, I emphatically urge UNESCO not to remain silent, but to condemn this act, which is a wound on human conscience, and to work together to find a solution."

Terrorism is basically condemned, regardless of who its victim is, whether it is a scientist, a teacher, a journalist, or anyone else, Jalali reiterated.