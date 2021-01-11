Iraqi minister of trade leaves Baghdad for Tehran

Iraqi Minister of Trade Alaa Ahmed al-Jubouri on Monday left Baghdad for Tehran at the top of a high-level economic and trade delegation to meet with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iraq's high-level economic and trade delegation is scheduled to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials, including First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri as chairman of the Joint High Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation and some other Iranian ministers.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi accompanies the high-ranking Iraqi delegation on this trip.

The Iraqi delegation is also scheduled to attend the fourth session of the Joint High Commission on Economic and Trade Cooperation between the two countries.

The Joint Economic Commission of Iraq and Iran will be held after a six-year hiatus.