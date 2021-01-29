Iran to comply with nuclear deal commitments - Chief of Staff of President of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

Trend:

Iran has not left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and would comply with JCPOA commitments when being assured that the US and the EU have complied with their commitments, said Chief of Staff of the President of Iran

"We have negotiated once and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action case has been closed, our stance in regard to JCPOA was clear from the start and today we are on the same position," said Mahmoud Vaezi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"As the (Iranian) President stated several times when they would return to their commitments we would comply to commitment as well," he added referring to a recent comment of the US Secretary of State.

"One of Trump administration 's demands was to open the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action case, for us the Trump or Biden administration is not different as we stood on our ground before, and today our stance would not change," he said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday stated that Tehran must resume complying with the nuclear deal before Washington.

"If Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same thing," the chief U.S. diplomat, Blinken reiterated President Joe Biden’s policy.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) known as the nuclear deal, was struck between Iran and six major powers in 2015 however the Trump administration withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions that led to Iran reducing its commitments.